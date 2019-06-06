Mitsui & Co Ltd (MITSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $317.79 on Tuesday. Mitsui & Co Ltd has a one year low of $282.64 and a one year high of $371.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Mitsui & Co Ltd Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

