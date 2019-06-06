Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accident Compensation Corp grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 907,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 65,146 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,468,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4,952.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

