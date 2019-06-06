Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK) Announces June 10th IPO

Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK) plans to raise $50 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of June 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,300,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Mohawk Group Holdings generated $76.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $31 million. Mohawk Group Holdings has a market-cap of $259.1 million.

Roth Capital Partners and A.G.P. served as the underwriters for the IPO and National Securities Corporation was co-manager.

Mohawk Group Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Mohawk is a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company. Mohawk was founded on the premise that if a CPG company was founded today, it would apply A.I. and machine learning, the synthesis of massive quantities of data and the use of social proof to validate high caliber product offerings as opposed to over-reliance on brand value and other traditional marketing tactics. “.

Mohawk Group Holdings was founded in 2014 and has 142 employees. The company is located at 37 East 18th Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10003, US and can be reached via phone at (347) 676-1681 or on the web at http://www.mohawkgp.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.