Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,927,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $145.53 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $228.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total transaction of $2,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,795,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,390. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

