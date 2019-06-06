MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $2.09 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $137.17 million and $44.53 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00026921 BTC on exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Upbit and Fisco. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 88% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,766.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.03155229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.17 or 0.05071941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.71 or 0.01402402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.01100092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00101040 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.01017248 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00326136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00018980 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Fisco, Bittrex, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Upbit, Zaif and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

