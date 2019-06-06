Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $242,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. 88,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $53.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

