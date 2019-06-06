Mongodb (MDB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.11)-($1.00) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.00). The company issued revenue guidance of $375-381 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.46 million.Mongodb also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-1.11–1.04 EPS.

MDB opened at $148.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $154.80.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mongodb from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mongodb from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mongodb from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.15.

In other Mongodb news, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $2,503,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $266,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,842 shares of company stock worth $26,363,133. 40.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

