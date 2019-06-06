MoSys (MOSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,712,817 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the previous session’s volume of 1,157,449 shares.The stock last traded at $0.21 and had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MoSys during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoSys by 651.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,608 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoSys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84,952 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

