Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,218,000 after buying an additional 707,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,394,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,469,000 after buying an additional 372,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,817,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,061,000 after buying an additional 93,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $58,361,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE:MUR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 23,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,074. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.07. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.15 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $242,054.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,368 shares in the company, valued at $589,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/murphy-oil-co-mur-shares-sold-by-simmons-bank.html.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.