Nektar Therapeutics’ (NKTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “mkt perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.82.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,333 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $1,097,655.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,767 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $118,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,949 shares of company stock worth $5,232,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,961,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,961,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,922,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,525,000 after acquiring an additional 660,907 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after buying an additional 538,170 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

