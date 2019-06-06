Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Netflix reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.03.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $355.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total transaction of $21,119,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,119,574.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 166,838 shares of company stock valued at $60,415,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,277,562,000 after buying an additional 249,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,330,112,000 after buying an additional 605,419 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Netflix by 17,848.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 23,798,143 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,569,238,000 after buying an additional 792,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,629,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,042,214,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

