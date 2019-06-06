New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. TheStreet upgraded Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 35,900 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

