New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 114,837 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everi were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 168,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

NYSE EVRI opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.92 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

