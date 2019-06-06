Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 930 Shares of Gartner Inc (IT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,199,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,458,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Gartner by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $982,082.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,581.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,635 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $511,226.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $154.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $161.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.72 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

