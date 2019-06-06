Nord/LB Reiterates “€7.55” Price Target for Aroundtown (AT1)

Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AT1. Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.61 ($10.01).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €7.65 ($8.89) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €6.86 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of €7.92 ($9.20). The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.47.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

