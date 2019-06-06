Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.14 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 675.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $102,132.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,912.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,990 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $167,737.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,924 shares of company stock worth $2,732,169. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/norinchukin-bank-the-has-1-14-million-stake-in-arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg.html.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.