Northstar Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,626 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Northstar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 704.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Northstar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,691 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,287 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGC opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.85 and a quick ratio of 17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 4.15. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.83 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.02.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

