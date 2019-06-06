Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 2,559 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,938,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 190,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,252,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Danaher stock opened at $134.20 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $134.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $247,771.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,250,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 183,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $24,143,181.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,702,100.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

