Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

