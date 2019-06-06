NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP cut its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883,337 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3,810.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,282,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,249,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Deutsche Bank set a $43.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $48.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.87. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

