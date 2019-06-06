NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $456,000 Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 9,692.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $893.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

