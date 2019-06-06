Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Whitbread (WTB)

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on the stock.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital downgraded Whitbread to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Whitbread to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,003.85 ($65.38).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 4,707 ($61.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.32. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 67 ($0.88) dividend. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.70. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.05%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,619 ($60.36), for a total value of £100,047.54 ($130,729.83). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,588 ($59.95), for a total value of £10,644.16 ($13,908.48).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

