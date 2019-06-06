Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nuvectra were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 89.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvectra by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David D. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Nuvectra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Tranchina acquired 8,500 shares of Nuvectra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nuvectra from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nuvectra from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of Nuvectra stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Nuvectra Corp has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $66.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.18). Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 98.77%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvectra Corp will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

