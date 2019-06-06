Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NCA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

