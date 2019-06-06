NVR, Inc. (NVR) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 691 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,440,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $3,356.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,040.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,381.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $47.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $34.45 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 11.45%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $39.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 198.36 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Evercore ISI began coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a $3,467.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3,500.00 price target on NVR and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,547.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on NVR from $3,030.00 to $3,410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,282.00.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,279.75, for a total transaction of $9,511,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,288,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,342.38, for a total value of $10,027,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $380,262,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $83,126,269 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

