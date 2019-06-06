NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stake Lessened by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

