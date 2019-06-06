OAX Price Reaches $0.20 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, OAX has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $13.51 million and $330,127.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002537 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, OKEx and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00407011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.33 or 0.02563590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00148976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000825 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,630,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx, Binance, LATOKEN and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

