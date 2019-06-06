Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $475,929,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,978.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,105,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,021,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,034,000 after buying an additional 2,621,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,133,793,000 after buying an additional 1,370,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,804,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

