Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Kroger’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $281,960.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 351,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,783.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine S. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $37,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,821.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,175 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

