Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 29.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,708,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 437,041 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 190.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 56,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,151,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

In related news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $301,213.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,861.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,218 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

