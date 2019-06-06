Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.44. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 28,773 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $346,139.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $958,463. 30.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 172,073 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

