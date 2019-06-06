OSI Systems (OSIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.63

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.63 and last traded at $106.58, with a volume of 23922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.23. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Ajay Mehra sold 30,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,050,040.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,031,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,066 shares in the company, valued at $21,767,236.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,500 shares of company stock worth $9,687,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

