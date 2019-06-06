Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $904,000 Stake in Actuant Co. (ATU)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Actuant were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant in the first quarter worth $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Actuant by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Actuant by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Actuant in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Get Actuant alerts:

Shares of Actuant stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. Actuant Co. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.44 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Actuant Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATU shares. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

WARNING: “Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $904,000 Stake in Actuant Co. (ATU)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/pacific-ridge-capital-partners-llc-has-904000-stake-in-actuant-co-atu.html.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU).

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.