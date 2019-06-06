Pagerduty (PD) Issues Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.1–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5-39.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.12 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.38–0.37 EPS.

Pagerduty stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,231. Pagerduty has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $58.96.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 342,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $7,633,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

