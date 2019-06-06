Palladium Partners LLC Has $14.99 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.
In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.