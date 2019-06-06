Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $2,863,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,881,721.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $908,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,215 shares of company stock worth $16,597,535. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 186.11%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

