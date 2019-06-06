Parkgene Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $179,697.00 and approximately $23,716.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

