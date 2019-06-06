PCSB Financial (PCSB) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded PCSB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PCSB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of PCSB stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.38. PCSB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. SEI Investments Co increased its position in PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PCSB Financial by 607.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in PCSB Financial by 546.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

