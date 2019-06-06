Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Stake Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,457,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $457,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 524,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,371,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,477,000 after purchasing an additional 318,655 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 587.4% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 67,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1486 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

