Perspecta (PRSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Perspecta updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.05-2.16 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.05-2.16 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,130. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Get Perspecta alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

In other news, CFO John Kavanaugh purchased 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $50,549.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,839.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,675 shares of company stock worth $551,677 over the last ninety days.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Perspecta (PRSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/perspecta-prsp-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-06-eps.html.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.