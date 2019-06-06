Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,075,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,714,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,712,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,313,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $52.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

