Phantomx Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $14,848.00 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.01888734 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006511 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002199 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000965 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000143 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 41,651,015 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

