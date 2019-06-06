PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PHAS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,692. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Equities analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,819 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.