Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,101,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $185,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,211 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 916,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,835 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 683,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,737. The company has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

