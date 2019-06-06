Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $55.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.55 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 47.98% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.50%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, VP Kevin J. Mitchell bought 7,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. Mitchell bought 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $130,270.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,270.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

