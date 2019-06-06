Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,649 Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,445,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Etsy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Etsy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Etsy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 57,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $3,933,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,160.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $261,546.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,378. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.87.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

