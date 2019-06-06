Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

