Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in BankUnited (BKU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 39,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKU. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.75 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE BKU opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.03 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in BankUnited (BKU)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/pinnacle-associates-ltd-trims-holdings-in-bankunited-bku.html.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.