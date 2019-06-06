PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,570 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $530,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Autodesk by 30.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,228,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $347,288,000 after buying an additional 519,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,840,233.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $1,908,377.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $161.31 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $178.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,466.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Autodesk to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.31.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

