PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,799,000 after buying an additional 585,242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,815,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,304,000 after buying an additional 677,051 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.05). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a negative net margin of 116.10%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

